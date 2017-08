Selena Natasha Hess

Infant Selena Natasha Hess, 11 month old daughter of Sandra Hess, died Friday, August 4, 2017, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.



Services will be Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 1:00 P. M. at Refuge Temple Holiness Church of God in Christ in Brownsville. Interment will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville.