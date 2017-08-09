Small Chance for Rain Again on Thursday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

Another partly cloudy day today but temperatures have been a bit warmer – reaching the middle and upper 80s this afternoon area-wide. We’re expecting near 90°F temperatures over the next few days but with chances for rain increasing this weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with temperatures cooling down to the upper 60s by early Thursday. Winds will stay calm overnight and we’ll remain mostly dry, if just for a 20% for an isolated shower.

Watch for more of the same weather tomorrow with scattered clouds and only a 20% chance for rain. There’s a small possibility that scattered showers could occur in parts of southwest Tennessee during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 80s at the warmest point of the day.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!