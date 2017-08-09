Susan Annette Stavely Dowland

Funeral service for Ms. Susan Annette Stavely Dowland, age 55 of Milan, will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday evening from 5 – 8 pm at the funeral home.

Ms. Dowland attended the Milan First Assembly of God Church and she was a Customer Service Agent for the Averitt Express Company.

She is survived by her mother Carolyn Hudspeth Stavely of Milan, three children Nicholas Tyler Dowland of Beijing, China, Hogan Tanner Stavely Dowland of Knoxville and Mollie Katherine Dowland of Knoxville and three sisters Pamela McAnulty of Milan, Melissa Stavely of Milan and Shannon Eby (Kerry) of Basle, Switzerland.

She was preceded death by her father Jerry Stavely and sisters Mary Stavely and Anne Stavely.