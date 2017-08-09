Warmer Today Slightly More Humid

Weather Update:

Temperatures started off pretty cool this morning for most of West Tennessee this morning. We started in the low 60s. It was 61°F at Discovery Park Of America this morning. Average low temperature for this time of year is 68°F. We were well below that today. We’ll warm up pretty quick today back into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There is a slight, very slight chance of isolated shower/T-Storm this afternoon. The stalled boundary to our south will response to height falls behind a cold front in the northern Plains later today and tonight. Increasing moisture may provide a window for convection later today. Keep an eye to the sky! Ill have a full forecast update coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM ABC 7/ Noon on CBS 7. Ill see you then!



