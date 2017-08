Attend a luau-themed fundraiser for local organization

JACKSON, Tenn. –Grab your hula skirt for an evening of fun.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee will host a luau fundraiser on Saturday, August 12.

That’ll run from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge in Jackson.

Attendees can enjoy dinner, live music, a limbo contest, and more.

Be sure to wear your best tropical attire!

Tickets are $10 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (731) 695-3465.