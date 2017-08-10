Betty Jean Russell

Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Jean Russell, age 87 of Milan, will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

Mrs. Russell was a long time member of the Chapel Hill Baptist Church. She loved to travel and be outside working in the yard and taking care of her flowers. She also dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Russell is survived by her husband Kenneth Russell, son Wayne Russell (Charlotte), grandson Bryan Russell, granddaughter Lorie Russell, great-granddaughters Abby and Emily Russell, sister Lorene Doyle, stepson Tom Russell (Lynn) step daughter Sue Smith (Norman) and step grandchildren Norma Sue Burns, Michelle Smith, Lincoln Russell and Nick Russell.