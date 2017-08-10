Brownsville brings families together with ‘back-to-school’ event

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-In Brownsville, a community event was held Thursday evening to welcome kids back to school as well as bring the community together.

This is the first time the community has held this event. Today, 200 backpacks were given away, filled with all kinds of school supplies.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was there as well as food for everyone.

“Because of the support we’ve here, I’m looking around, we probably have 200 kids here overall inside and outside,” said Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls. “We have the Corvette Club here, we have a diversity of black, white, Hispanic people, all age groups, this is an excellent event.”

The kids weren’t the only ones who received something free. Adults were also offered free health screenings.