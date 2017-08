ComeUnity Café to host back-to-school brunch

JACKSON, Tenn. –Enjoy a healthy brunch to kick off your school year.

Saturday, August 12, The ComeUnity Café in Jackson will host a back-to-school meal.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the meal go to ComeUnity Café and its mission.

For more information, call (731) 300-4674.