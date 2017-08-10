DCS commissioner visits local school

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Department of Children’s Services commissioner toured an area school Thursday.

DCS Commissioner Bonnie Hommrich visited Carroll Academy, touring the school to hear the needs of the students and staff as well as find out just what the school offers.

The school’s contract is up for expiration June 30, 2018, and officials say they hope to find direction for future funding.

“Going into custody can cost as much as anywhere from 60-80 thousand per pupil,” head of school Randy Hatch said. “And we can serve them much cheaper and keep them in the community and try to rebuild the family.”

Carroll Academy has been serving at-risk children in Carroll, Benton, Henry, Henderson and Weakly counties in addition to Milan since 1994.