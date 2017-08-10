Deputies seek leads in string of overnight thefts in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help after a rash of recent thefts throughout the county.

Imagine waking up to find out your lawn equipment has been stolen.

“I just wish everybody would keep their own paws to themselves, and nobody would have to worry,” concerned resident Diane Brown said. “It didn’t used to be this way.”

Investigators with the sheriff’s department said the thieves have been getting away with several items.

“Trailers, lawn equipment, lawn mowers, weed eaters, chainsaws, leaf blowers,” Sgt. Allan Gilliland said. “There’s been a couple of incidents where there’s been ATVs taken and motorcycles.”

Sgt. Gilliland said the string of thefts started taking place during the overnight hours back in June.

“In the last couple of weeks, we had one last week, and then we had another one the first part of this week,” Sgt. Gilliland said.

Investigators said almost all the crimes have happened in the central part of the county, with some incidents near Highway 88 and others near Alamo.

“They probably don’t live around here,” resident Joe Brown said. “They probably out of state or something like that, but it’s a lot of it going on.”

Deputies are following up on leads but say at this point, it could be anyone.

Investigators say if you notice any suspicious activity happening on your property or near it, do not handle the situation yourself. Instead, call 911 for help.

Joe Brown and his wife, Diane, know someone who has fallen victim to this crime, and they say whoever is responsible should be stopped.

“I think they should get caught, and when they get put in jail, instead of slapping them on the hand — if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime,” Brown said.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department urges the public to keep their belongings out of sight and locked away to help reduce thefts.

If you have any information that could help, contact the sheriff’s department at 731-696-2104.