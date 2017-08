Eat a hearty meal and help a local church at fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Tenn. –Help a local church raise money at a tasty fundraiser.

Saturday, August 12, The Apostolic Center in Savannah will host a spaghetti plate dinner.

That’ll run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Plates are $5 each and include spaghetti, garlic bread, and a slice of cake.

Proceeds will go toward the church’s new building fund.