Free puppet show to be held in local park

SELMER, Tenn. –Have fun at a free show, perfect for families with young children.

Fourth Street Church of Christ in Selmer will host Puppets in the Park on Saturday, August 12.

That’ll run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Selmer City Park.

At the event, the puppets will act out Bible stories.

Families can also enjoy lunch, singing, and crafts.

It’s free and open to everyone.