Friends of the NRA to host “Gun-O-Rama”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Enter to win a new gun at an upcoming fundraiser.

Friends of the National Rifle Association will host “Gun-O-Rama” on Saturday, August 12.

That’ll run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Range USA of Jackson.

At the event, you can enter to win a new gun, play games, and practice shooting.

Firearm winners must meet all requirements, pass a background check, and pay a $10 background fee.

For more information, call (901) 229-2819.