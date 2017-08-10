Local car dealer helps school raise money with “Drive One for Your School” event

JACKSON, Tenn.-West Tennesseans had a chance to shop for cars, while raising money for North Side High School.

A local car dealership teamed up with the school, to raise money for the athletic and music department.

Those who went could chose from seven brand new vehicles, to drive around the school’s parking lot.

One salesperson said for each test drive, $20 was donated to the school.

“If I can promote and help these young men have the equipment or have their instruments or have materials for the school, then that means a lot,” said car salesman Brian Russell.

Russell said this is the second time they held the “Drive One for Your School” event at North Side High and plan to raise money for all schools in Jackson.