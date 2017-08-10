Man charged with pushing undercover agent from moving truck

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man faces an attempted murder charge after officers say he pushed an undercover agent out of a moving vehicle after a controlled drug buy.

George William “Billy” Wolfe Jr. is charged with attempted murder in the incident that occurred Tuesday after police say he sold the undercover agent methamphetamine in Dresden, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Another man, Jerame Sweatt, is charged with drug offenses as part of the same undercover investigation.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, an undercover agent working with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Sweatt at a location within 1,000 feet of Head Start school in Dresden, according to the release.

Sweatt was believed to have gotten the drugs from Wolfe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 5 p.m. the same day, Wolfe picked up the undercover agent and took them to another house in Dresden that is also within 1,000 feet of Head Start school and sold more methamphetamine, according to the release.

The transaction was video recorded, according to the sheriff’s office.

At some point, Wolfe became suspicious of the undercover agent and drove them to Union City where Wolfe reportedly pushed the agent out of his moving truck, which was also video recorded, according to the release.

The undercover agent had to be airlifted to Memphis with possible broken bones and other internal injuries, the release states.

Wolfe has been charged with attempted murder by the Union City Police Department, according to the release.

He is also charged by Weakley County investigators with kidnapping, sale of schedule 2 within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to commit the sale of schedule 2 methamphetamine.

Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in connection with these incidents at a house on Locust Street in Dresden where they recovered drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Sweatt was at the house, and while being questioned he reportedly ran from the house but was caught a short time later by an investigator.

Sweatt is charged with sale of schedule 2 meth within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to commit the sale of methamphetamine, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More people will be charged in connection with this case, according to the sheriff’s office.