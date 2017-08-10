Marie Harris Lessenberry

Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Harris Lessenberry, age 85 of Gibson, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2017, at the Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Gibson County Memory Gardens near Milan.



Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Saturday morning from 9:00 am until service time.



Mrs. Lessenberry passed away August 8,2017 at her home in Gibson where she lived most of her life. She was a member of Gibson Baptist Church. She enjoyed being in the Red Hat Society.



Surviving Family :



Sons – Ronald E. Lessenberry and wife Shelia of Gibson and Wayne Lessenberry of Gibson



Daughter – Janice M. Lessenberry of Gibson



Grandchildren – Stacey Lessenberry Storey and husband Lewis and Mark Lessenberry



Great Grandchildren – Hayden, Ryder, and Averie Nicole



She is preceded in death by her parents; E. E. Harris and Cena Anne Box Harris, husband; Carl E. Lessenberry, brothers; George L. Harris and J.T. Harris, sister; Classie Graves, and great granddaughter; Cali Rose.



Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.