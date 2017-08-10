Nina Brown Ross

Service Time: Saturday August 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Beech Springs Baptist Church, Jacks Creek, Tennessee

Obituary

Mrs. Nina Brown Ross was born in the Masseyville Community in Chester County, Tennessee, the second child of Abe Hunter Brown and Willie Johnson Brown. After a long, fruitful and happy life, she departed this life on August 7, 2017.

She attended the public schools of Chester County, graduating from the former Chester County Training School in 1941 as class valedictorian. She then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.

Being born and reared in a devout Christian home helped Nina realize early in life her need for a personal Savior. Therefore, in early childhood, she professed faith in Christ, was baptized and became a member of the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church in Masseyville, Tennessee. She later united with the Beech Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Jacks Creek, Tennessee, where she remained a faithful and supportive member as long as her health permitted.

Through the years, she served dutifully in many capacities of the church: Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director and teacher, Wednesday Night Bible Class teacher, Sunday School superintendent, Youth director, Secretary to the Senior Choir, member of the Mother’s Board, Treasurer of the Missionary Society, a member of the Cheer Committee, Co-Chairperson of the Christmas Basket Committee and Co-Chairperson of the Annual Decoration Day Service. She loved her church and was a testament to the Lord’s blessings.

Her warmth, generosity and concern for others exemplified her belief and faith in God. She was driven by her strong faith and that is what gave her joy in life and inspired her kindness toward others. Her loving smile, encouraging words and helpful attitude were shared with many through the years.

On January 1, 1946 she was united in Holy Matrimony to Willie Ludell Ross. They were blessed with two lovely daughters, Gloria and Cathy. Her primary vocation was her family. In that role she excelled, virtuously earning their praise and admiration. She instilled in them her philosophy, “Go to church, go to school and go to work.” In addition to family and church, she loved taking care of her house plants, cooking, reading and going to the Senior Center.

Nina received numerous awards and honors for volunteerism and outstanding service to the Chester County communities. She served with many organizations including: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Chester County Retired Teachers Association, the American Cancer Society, Chester County Library Board, Friends of the Library, Southwest Human Resource Agency Policy Council, Senior Citizens Board of Directors, Lane College local Alumni Association, and was a seventeen year certified Reach to Recovery Volunteer. She, along with her late husband, were Meals on Wheels volunteers for many years.

Nina spent thirty-nine years teaching in the Chester County School System, touching the lives of hundreds of young people. She taught at various schools in the county, always leaving behind precious memories and special friends.

After her retirement in 1982, she kept working with children. She taught homebound children which proved to be a very rewarding experience. She also substituted in the adult education classes and worked as Site Manager at the Chester County Senior Center. She did volunteer work wherever she saw a need and leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion for her fellowman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a daughter, Gloria Ross White, a sister, Maizell Barnes, a brother, Rufus Brown, a step-son, Clint Long and a step-sister, Mary Lou Johnson.

Her survivors include a daughter, Cathy Denise Ross; two grandsons, Herchell B. White, II and Michael D. Parker; a brother, William H. Brown; a godson, Rev. James C. Vincent (Kimberly); three sisters-in- law; her church family, nieces, nephews, and friends who will cherish her memory and the precious moments shared in her presence.