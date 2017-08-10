Police investigating incident that sent one person to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-An incident in east Jackson this afternoon sends one person to the hospital.

Lt. Derick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they received a call of shots fired at the Parkway East Apartments around 4:30, Thursday afternoon, just off Roosevelt Parkway. When officers arrived, they were also informed of a fight that occurred between a group of people.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

