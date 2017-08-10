Police investigating two-car crash involving law enforcement vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a law enforcement vehicle.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a Crockett County sheriff’s deputy had just transported a prisoner. As he was leaving, the Crockett County patrol car struck a vehicle at the intersection of West Chester and South Shannon streets. The vehicle that was struck, flipped several times but the driver only suffered minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to investigators.

The Crockett County sheriff’s deputy remained on scene. There is no word if he was injured.

Invesitagators say a team from Crockett County was on the way to help with the investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest details.