School board members meet to discuss new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — School has only been in session for a week, but Jackson-Madison County school board members are already hard at work.

The first week of school came to a close for the school system, and that was topic of the night at the board’s first meeting of the school year.

“All the children seem excited to be back, and I know the parents are excited the kids are out of the house and learning,” Superintendent Eric Jones said.

He said it was a smooth start to the new year, but there are still things to work on.

“Just getting things organized and bus routes normalized, but nothing major,” he said.

Jones told the board solar eclipse viewing glasses were purchased for the students and faculty.

“They’ve been purchased so they can safely and properly view the eclipse on that day,” he said.

Dr. Jones said they plan to make the historic event a learning experience for the students.

“It’s a great learning experience and historic event, and Tennessee happens to be one of the states getting to take advantage of it,” he said.

A motion was also approved to modify the “One to One” technology program, which would give one electronic device to every student for testing.

Board chairman Bob Alvey says the program was suspended, and the board will assess other options.

“We heard this next year testing may be done on those devices, so the board was encouraged to hear that,” he said.

Before Thursday night’s board meeting, a closed door meeting was held.

Alvey said the purpose was to discuss a few grievances made by faculty members, but would not go into detail.

School board members were not the only ones present at the meeting. An evaluation team came to critique the board on how effectively they run their meetings.