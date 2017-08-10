Slight Chance for Storms on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Another warm and dry day for West Tennessee where temperatures are in the lower 90s in some spots – including Jackson! Warm weather will stick around through tomorrow but a cold front will move in on Friday increasing the chance for rain.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with temperatures cooling down to the upper 60s by early Thursday. Winds will stay calm overnight and we’ll remain mostly dry. Patchy fog will be possible in West Tennessee in the early morning.

Tomorrow will be a little bit warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up to the middle and upper 80s at the warmest point of the day. There’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with the potential for rain especially occurring during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong though the marginal risk for severe weather has been removed as of now. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!