THP asks Tennesseans to vote for their cruisers in national contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the fourth year in a row, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has entered a contest held by the American Association of State Troopers.

The contest is for “America’s best looking cruiser.” Each state selects one cruiser to represent their state, and this year, the THP has chosen their Chevy Tahoe.

“The image we portray we take very seriously,” Lt. Brad Wilbanks said. “Whether it’s our appearance, uniform or our vehicle, we are very proud.”

Voting began Aug. 4 and will be open through 5 p.m. Aug. 14.

The THP says every vote counts. All you need to do is go to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Facebook page and hit the like button on the THP cruiser photo.