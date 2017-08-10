Youth Leadership holds orientation for Chester Co. H.S. junior, senior students

HENDERSON, Tenn.-A group consisting of juniors and seniors from Chester County had their orientation meeting for the Youth Leadership Class of 2018, Thursday.

The students had to apply and be chosen by a committee to be in the program. More than 30 teens applied for the program.

The committee chose the students, based on their performance during last year’s school year.

Group leaders said the program gives students a chance to see the opportunities in Chester County.

“We may be a small rural community but we have a lot of good things happening, high paying jobs, high tech jobs, and to see what’s happening in agriculture and industry around, said Emily Johnson, executive director of the Youth Leadership Class.

This is the second year for the program. The group will meet once a month throughout the school year.