Charles Rex Landers

Funeral services for Charles Rex Landers, age 81, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Timmy Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.

Rex passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born on December 14, 1935 in Bemis, TN, the son of the late Robert Guy and Louise Evelyn Overton Landers. He served in the Army National Guard for 42 years earning the rank of First Sargent of Company C, 30th Maintenance Battalion. He was a member of St. John’s Lodge No. 332 F&AM and was a 32 degree Scottish Rite.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Dee Landers and a sister, Betty June Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Strong Landers of Jackson; four children, Charles Rex Landers II (Lori) of Jackson, Tony Allen Landers (Alicia) of Jackson, Cindy Ann Landers Walters of Jackson, and Kristie Dawn Landers Young of Jackson; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his brothers, Ray Vernon Landers and Billy Fred Landers; and a sister, Glenda Faye Banks.

Active Pallbearers will be Ryan Landers, Tyler Young, Charles Rex Landers III (Chas), John Roten, Jerry Scott, and Joe Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Bryant and Jim Bryant.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 5-8 pm at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

