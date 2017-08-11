End of summer doesn’t ‘squash’ local farmers markets

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean farmers markets are going away.

“It’s definitely been a good season,” Nathan Kelso, a vendor at the Henderson Farmers Market, said. “This is the first year here at Henderson. It’s definitely picking up.”

The Henderson Farmers Market opened in May to crowds of more than 1,000 people. This week was the first week they allowed things like soaps and homemade crafts to be sold.

And the shoppers love the variety.

“We’re just kinda looking around,” farmers market shoppers Brandon and Shila England said. “The stuff here is better quality and cheaper than you can get anywhere else.”

The West Tennessee Farmers Market in Jackson is also a big hit every weekend.

It moved to its current location in 1991. Shoppers there love how the produce reminds them of their childhood.

“I’m from the country,” Elizabeth Woods, a shopper from Jackson, said. “It’s what I was raised up on, and that’s why I come out here for fresh vegetables.”

Vendors at both the Henderson Farmers Market and West Tennessee Farmers Market have mixed feelings about how they have done so far this year at the markets.

“It has been really good,” Gayna Anderson, a vendor from Anderson Farmers Market, said. “It is up from last year, I do know that. Sales have been really good.”

“They’ve been consistent,” Steve Schmidt, a vendor from Morningside Farms, said. “We had a rush at the beginning. And since school has started up, it’s slowed back a bit. But it’s been a good, consistent crowd.”

“But during the week it has been slower this year,” Jessie Harris, a vendor with Harris Produce, said. “The heat had a lot to do with it. And the weather has been rough.”

The West Tennessee Farmers Market is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday, and the Henderson Farmers Market is open on Fridays through the end of October.