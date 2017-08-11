Gene Hart

Lois Gene Hart was born to the late Willard Hart and Jettie B. Butler. He joined Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He enjoyed fishing, Barbequing, and spending time with his grandchildren. For 25 years he has worked in car sales and could sell a Suana to an Eskimo. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Nicholas Douglas and sister: Norma Jean Williamson. He is survived by his lifelong partner Andrea Hart. Children Trinces Hart, Velda Kay Williams (Courtney) Marie Williams, Teneshia Timberlake-Addison (Tarian) Jerry Anthony Timberlake, and Paula Hopper (Larry); siblings: Terry Butler (Alice), Jeffery Butler, Larry Poncho Melton, Eric Gorce, Mike Carter. He has 16 grandkids; and a beloved aunt: Norma Mebane; and a host or nieces, nephews and cousin. Arrangements by Hardeman Funeral Services.