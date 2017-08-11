Jackson city councilman hosts Teacher Appreciation Breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Ernest Brooks hosted a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast Friday morning at Liberty Tech High School.

Councilman Brooks represents District 3. The three schools in his district are Andrew Jackson Elementary, North Parkway Middle and Liberty Tech.

Over the past few weeks, Brooks has sponsored breakfast within his district to let teachers know they are appreciated.

“We surely wanted them to know that they are the backbone of our school system,” Brooks said. “They are on the front lines of the educational process and that we support them and appreciate them, and we thank God for them.”

Brooks says hosting this breakfast is one of the ways to show support for Superintendent Eric Jones and his vision for the district.