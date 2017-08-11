Jackson city councilman launches ‘Men on the Move’ tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a positive start to Friday morning as men from all over Jackson-Madison County banded together to greet and encourage students right before classes began.

Students of Liberty Technology High School stepped off the bus to be greeted by men in the community.

The “Men on the Move” tour, created by Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd, aims to encourage students as well as show them they have visible role models in the area.

“Let’s show a move in our community and just stand together as men in our community,” Dodd said.

Handshakes and “good mornings” filled the air. Councilman Dodd said interacting with students and being involved in the school system is an important part of their success.

“Eat lunch and eat in the cafeteria with the kids or just go into some of the classrooms and monitor the kids,” Dodd said. “Just kind of sit there and show support to our teachers also.”

Among the men in attendance were school officials, city employees and church members.

Dodd says there is always room for more.

“I want to challenge all our men to come out and show support,” Dodd said.

Organizers plan on taking the “Men on the Move” tour to every school in the district.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to show support for our youth because our youth are our future,” Dodd said. “And we have to do something to show them that as men, we stand behind you, and we support you 100 percent.”

Friday was the second stop on the tour. Men in the community will head to Lincoln Elementary School Aug. 18.