Jamboree final scores (Aug. 11)

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

 

North Side          0

Dyer County     15

 

Jackson Christian       2

Greenfield                    8

 

Humboldt              0

Gibson County    20

 

Liberty    0

USJ       24

 

South Side    0

TCA               6

 

Star Physical Therapy at Chester County & Lexington 

Chester County   7

Bolivar                14

 

South Fulton       0

Riverside           14

 

Star Physical Therapy at Dyersburg

Haywood       15

Union City     14

 

Munford                 0

Crockett County  14

 

Obion County   6

Brighton            7

 

Covington         7

Dyersburg      14

 

Lexington      6

Adamsville    0

 

Scotts Hill       7

Huntingdon   25

 

McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County

West Carroll         0

Stewart County    7

 

Murray, Ky.     0

Milan              27

 

Dresden                6

Henry County     21

 

McKenzie    34

Westview      0

 

One-on-one scrimmages

South Gibson   0

Peabody           0

 

McNairy               7

Hardin County    6

 

Halls      Canceled due to rain

Ripley