Jamboree final scores (Aug. 11)
North Side 0
Dyer County 15
Jackson Christian 2
Greenfield 8
Humboldt 0
Gibson County 20
Liberty 0
USJ 24
South Side 0
TCA 6
Star Physical Therapy at Chester County & Lexington
Chester County 7
Bolivar 14
South Fulton 0
Riverside 14
Star Physical Therapy at Dyersburg
Haywood 15
Union City 14
Munford 0
Crockett County 14
Obion County 6
Brighton 7
Covington 7
Dyersburg 14
Lexington 6
Adamsville 0
Scotts Hill 7
Huntingdon 25
McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County
West Carroll 0
Stewart County 7
Murray, Ky. 0
Milan 27
Dresden 6
Henry County 21
McKenzie 34
Westview 0
One-on-one scrimmages
South Gibson 0
Peabody 0
McNairy 7
Hardin County 6
Halls Canceled due to rain
Ripley