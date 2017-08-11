Lingering Showers into the Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Friday

A cold front moving into West Tennessee has brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. By the end of the day, most of the Mid-South will have has at least some rainfall, but a few showers could linger into the evening and overnight. The weekend forecast has some good news for those who were hoping it would be dry!

TONIGHT

A 40% chance for rain continues for West Tennessee overnight, though most of those showers will fall before 10 p.m. this evening. The risk for severe weather is low, but we’ve seen an isolated severe thunderstorm move through parts of southwest Tennessee this afternoon, so we’re still monitoring the threat. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning, especially for areas south of I-40. Watch for clouds to begin to break up during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. For a full look at the rest of the weekend forecast, stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!