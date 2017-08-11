Mostly Sunny And Warm Today; Storms Possible Later

Weather Update 8:09 AM CDT

We’re starting off mild across West Tennessee temperatures are quickly rising through the 70s. We should top out around 90°F again today. Leftover cloud debris from this morning’s storms in east Oklahoma will move in and scour the sky at times, but the wave itself should decay thorough late morning. In the mean time instability should gradually increase across West Tennessee the remnants of the upper wave may rejuvenate later this evening mainly. A cold front will be pressing south into West Tennessee at the same time. So timing and coverage is a bit uncertain, but most of the sday should go rain free until this evening. Preferably after the football games tonight… I’ll have another look at the forecast coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM CDT.

