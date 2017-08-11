Mugshots : Madison County : 8/10/17 – 8/11/17 August 11, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Bridgett Elder Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Brionn Tyson Violation of probation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Corry Savage Violation of probation, failure to comply, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12David Elder Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Destany Maggard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12James Irvin Brooks Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jonathon Williams Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Micah Knowles Shoplifting - theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Michael Leonard Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Tevin Murrell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Victoria Vernon Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Vincent Spears Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/11/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore