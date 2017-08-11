Mugshots : Madison County : 8/10/17 – 8/11/17

1/12 Bridgett Elder Violation of community corrections

2/12 Brionn Tyson Violation of probation, evading arrest

3/12 Corry Savage Violation of probation, failure to comply, violation of community corrections

4/12 David Elder Violation of community corrections



5/12 Destany Maggard Failure to appear

6/12 James Irvin Brooks Failure to comply

7/12 Jonathon Williams Simple domestic assault

8/12 Micah Knowles Shoplifting - theft of property



9/12 Michael Leonard Violation of community corrections

10/12 Tevin Murrell Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/12 Victoria Vernon Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 Vincent Spears Driving on revoked/suspended license

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/11/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.