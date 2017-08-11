Suspect in shooting deaths of man, 13-year-old boy appears in court

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — One of three suspects charged in the deaths of 13-year-old Javarrie “Jojo” Robertson and his father, Joe Robertson, appeared Friday in court.

Adrian Bullock appeared in Hardeman County Circuit Court for a status hearing.

Bullock and two co-defendants, Damein and Jeremy Hamer, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting deaths.

Bullock will be tried separately.

Judge Weber McCraw set a mandatory appearance for Dec. 1 for an update, but Bullock’s case was delayed until Jan. 16.