Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jennifer Milam

MEDINA, Tenn. — Jennifer Milam teaches second grade at Medina Elementary School. This marks her 17th year teaching.

“I’ve always loved children,” she said. “I’ve always worked with children.”

Milam grew up in Humboldt. She graduated from Lambuth University and said she has always wanted to be a teacher. “I love the changing at school, the classroom, being with all the kids, all the excitement of the beginning of the year,” she said.

Milam said she taught first grade for seven years then moved to second grade. “I love second grade because of their imagination, and they do know how to read, but you get to develop those skills and they are eager to learn and they still love their teacher,” Milam said.

Milam said her favorite thing about teaching is diversity in the classroom. Milam said she loves having different students with different needs.

Milam is now eligible to be the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.