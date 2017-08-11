Weekend Forecast

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Friday

Rain chances are diminishing slightly – down to a 30% chance overnight. The showers that have developed in southern Carroll county and across Henry county have brought very heavy, slow moving rain to those areas. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning as the slow moving cold front continues to push farther south. Watch for clouds to begin to break up during the afternoon and evening tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will feature cloudier skies and a continued slight chance for rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 80s Sunday afternoon

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!