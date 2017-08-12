Animal pelt display at local archaeological park

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park had animal pelts on display Saturday.

Throughout the summer, the park has had special days for visitors to see all kinds of different artifacts. While the park displays the animal pelts, they answer questions about the animals.

All the animal pelts on display Saturday were from animals native to Pinson Mounds.

The park also has hiking trails and cabins that are available for rent. Visit their website to learn more.