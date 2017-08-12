Head grounds keeper picks up the pieces after Jamboree

JACKSON, Tenn. — Players and fans aren’t the only ones recovering from Friday’s game filled Jamboree.

We met up with head grounds keeper Eric Taylor after all the action, as he worked into the night making the Generals ballpark, once again, a baseball field. He says, he was planning for the worst, but that it ended up not getting nearly as torn up as he had anticipated, having a personal formula to mow it back to new.

“Since we have a baseball game, we’re trying to get rid of the paint, so one of my representatives, we talked about it, we mixed fertilizer with the paint, just to kind of grow it out a little faster, so we can get rid of them a few days earlier,” said Taylor.

Taylor said, he was planning on being at the ballpark mowing up the mayhem until at least midnight Friday night, but he says, all traces of the Jamboree should be nearly gone by the next home game, which is scheduled for Wednesday night against the Biloxi Shuckers.