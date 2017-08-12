Local high school volleyball team holds preseason competition

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A full day of volleyball action was going on at Freed-Hardeman University Saturday for the annual Play Day.

The event is hosted by the South Side Lady Hawks volleyball team and Freed-Hardeman University. Twenty high school teams from across the south east came together to compete, preparing themselves for the start of the season.

“…different rotations, different defenses, and just trying to have the right person in the right spot, and just kind of fine tune your game for the season opener,” said Tommy Dean, Head Coach of South Side.

Coach Dean says, he’s been blessed with a good group of girls making it to state the past three years, and he says, after practicing all summer, he’s excited to show off their skills this season. The Lady Hawk’s first game will be Monday night against Dyersburg and Fayette Academy in a trimatch at South Side.