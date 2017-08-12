Men go biking for women’s heart disease

MILAN, Tenn. — A group of men showed up Saturday morning at the Milan City Hall with their helmets and bikes ready to start the day.

“Today, the men are leaving out for Eddyville, Kentucky,” Melissa Price, a member of Gold’s Warriors, said. “They do this ride every year. It’s a 100 miles there and 120 miles back.”

A group of 20 men are riding their bikes to support research for women’s heart disease. They do this in partnership with the American Heart Association.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women,” team captain and COO of the Women’s Clinic in Jackson Jon Ewing said. “Many people think that it’s breast cancer or many different types of diseases. But it’s really heart disease, and we want to make a difference in the lives of women.”

The men have been preparing for this ride for weeks.

“There have been a big group training together that all showed up,” Ewing said. “Some of them aren’t even riding with us, just riding us out.”

The women that the group trains with are very proud of what the men have accomplished so far.

“They really put a lot of time and effort into this,” Price said. “And it just makes us so proud to train with them and help support them and cheer them on as they do this for women.”

Over the two day ride, the men will climb 12,000 feet on their bikes. Ewing hopes this weekend will set an example for everyone.

“Just get out there and exercise,” Ewing said. “We’re trying to show that we’re spending our weekend making a difference and raising awareness. And we want them to for a lifetime.”

The men will ride a total of 220 miles this weekend. They will ride to Kentucky on Saturday and turn around to come back to the Milan City Hall on Sunday, all the while raising money for women’s heart disease.

If you want to keep up with the men as they ride, you can follow them on their Facebook page.