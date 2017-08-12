New local cafe opens for gamers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Video game players in West Tennessee now have a new spot to come together to play.

The E-Gamers Cafe is now open in Jackson.

Gamers from all over the area can come to play online games, multiplayer games or even play on several different consoles.

They also have a cafe that is Cuban inspired. They serve sandwiches, chips and drinks for anyone needing a quick refueling before they keep playing.

The owners saw Jackson as the perfect spot because of its location near so many colleges and smaller towns.

“After speaking, we decided that Jackson would be a good place for this because it brings all the small, rural towns that might not have fast internet or might not have a place where they can come and play together,” Henry Sanchez, one of the co-owners, said.

They are open Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.