Pet of the Week: Scooter

JACKSON, Tenn — Scooter is available for adoption through Saving the Animals Together, better known as STAT. He’s a 2 year old terrier mix. He was a owner surrender. He likes mostly all dogs and people. Cats and squirrels aren’t his best friends. STAT Representative, Melissa Roberts says he’s medium energy and a couch buddy.

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Scooter.