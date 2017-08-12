A Pleasantly Mild Saturday Night, Rain Chances Increase Late Sunday

Weather Update – 8:00 p.m. Saturday

A pleasant Saturday evening ahead with partly cloudy skies and light north winds. Low temperatures will drop to around 65 by morning with a few patches of early morning fog.

Sunday, Increasing clouds late morning into the afternoon with highs around 84 degrees and a slight chance of rain. SUNDAY NIGHT, Rain chances will increase to around 40% late evening and overnight.

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!