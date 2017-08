City of Bolivar hosts Music on the Square

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Folks came out for a fun evening of live music tonight, in the heart of bolivar.

A gospel band played for the crowd while people shopped around and enjoyed the weather.

Every Friday night in May through October, The Hardeman County Music Commision hosts music on the square and every second Saturday of the month.

They host gospel music on the square and find local artists for the venue.