Local barbershop gives free haircuts for back to school kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gentleman’s Cuts had free food, a bouncy house and gave free haircuts to kids.

They feel the only way they can be blessed is to bless others and just wanted to say thank you to the community.

“The community has been so good to us and we just want to give back to their kids. We are product of this school system and we just want our kids to know that they can succeed and we’re gonna push them, help them, encourage them in their education. That’s our whole goal for today,” said Master Barbers Derick Fuller and Carlos Roberson.

The barbers love their community and hope that this only strengthens their bonds with the people around them.