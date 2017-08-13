Local Rescue Squads learn to save trapped farmers

GRAND JUNCTION, Tenn. — Members of fire and rescue squads from all over Tennessee came to Ames Plantation on Sunday to learn how to rescue people trapped in or under farm equipment. The Tennessee Association of Fire and Rescue Training College puts together real world scenarios for the rescue squads to figure out.

“It will speed up the life safety of people,” David Tuck, Region 4 West Tennessee Association Rescue Squad Vice President, said. “When we get people that are trapped, time is essence. The more we learn about the farm equipment the better off we can provide patients care to the people that are in the field.”

Every scenario they set up this weekend is something that has actually happened. Those taking the class know this will help them in the field.

“This is just another tool in our toolbox,” Chuck Mosele, Carroll County Fire and Rescue Squad Member, said. “When we get out on a call, it usually is cars. But if there is a tractor or some kind of farm equipment in anyway, it’s good to know how these things are put together, what needs to come apart first, what needs to be stabilized and what we need to do to stay safe while doing it.”

Sunday they rescued someone that was stuck inside a hay baler, underneath a bulldozer and even used reporter Josh Robinson as an example of how they would rescue someone who had gone unconscious while driving a tractor. This class has shown the participants there are people all over the state who want to better their skills.

“It’s good to see so many people want to learn and turn out to this class, show up it just shows that so many people from across the state of Tennessee want to improve their skills and keep rescue improving and always moving forward,” Jackie Gandy, Hardeman County Rescue Squad Member, said.

Later this year there will also be training for rescuing people from big rigs and school buses.