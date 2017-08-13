Local UT Martin alumni chapter sends off Skyhawks

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of local Skyhawks were given the send off today by the UT Martin Jackson Regional Alumni Chapter.

University alumni and first year students came together in downtown Jackson for food, fellowship, and a drawing for a $350 scholarship. Associate Director of Alumni Programs Jackie Johnson said, if she could give new students one piece of advice, this is what it would be.

“My biggest piece of advice is to get involved in something, whether it be Greek life, a service organization, or an academic organization; just get involved, meet people, get to know their professors, and just to participate in the campus life,” said Johnson.

The winner of the scholarship was incoming UT Martin freshman Madison Faulkner, who plans on majoring in biology. Fall classes at UT Martin being on Monday, August 28th.