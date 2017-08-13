Showers Linger Into Early Monday Morning…

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. Sunday

Rain chances will increase this evening into Monday morning as a weak a weak disturbance moves into the area bringing light moderate rain at times. Tonight, Rain likely with Lows dropping to around 69. Although it looks like the heaviest rain will come through before the bus stop, I would still have the umbrella ready as there will be some scattered showers in the area at that time.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook –https://www.facebook.com/briandaviswbbj/

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!