Gerald Nance, Sr.

Gerald Nance, Sr., age 93, died on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the West Tennessee Veteran Home in Humboldt, TN.

Mr. Nance was born in Jackson, TN on June 20, 1924, the son of the late O.B. and Annie Evans Nance. He was a veteran of the United States Army. His sales career was in automotive parts. Gerald was preceded in death by his wives, Inez Mitchell Nance and later Nelda Cummings Nance as well as a daughter, Karen Nance and a sister Thressa.

He is survived by a son, Kim Nance and wife Barbara; a step-daughter, Brenda Sumler and husband Jim; granddaughters, Ashley Nance and Josh Webb, Michelle Sides Haggard and Brian; grandsons, Nathan and Chris and a great granddaughter Kinley Jade Webb; a special sister-in-law, Doris Chrisop; nephews Bill Cummins and Roger Inman.

A special thank you to “Big Daddy’s” close friend Jim Hendrix for assisting in getting him into the Veteran’s Home.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrix with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with military honors.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Roger Inman, Brian Haggard, Jim Sumler, Josh Webb, Greg Mitchell and Patrick Moody.

