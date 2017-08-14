Gertie Maie Brasfield

Gertie Maie Brasfield, 89, died Friday August 11, 2017 at Northbrooke Healthcare Center in Jackson, TN.

She was born October 18, 1927 in Haywood County, TN, the daughter of the late Joe Barden and Mattie Wilson Barden. She was retired from Regions Bank.

She is survived by her sister Martha Ann Tankersley (Dexter) of Jackson, TN, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Cornelius Brasfield.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 3:00PM at Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Mike Moore and Rev. Matt Tomlin officiating.

