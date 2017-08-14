Gibson Co. prepares to usher in 162nd annual tradition

TRENTON, Tenn.-People in Gibson County are gearing up for the fair that is set to begin in two weeks.

It is the 162nd edition of the Gibson County Fair that began in 1855.

The fair is scheduled to begin August 28, with the opening ceremony set to begin at 6 p.m.

The week will be filled with exhibits with people from all over West Tennessee participating.

There will also be games, rides, livestock judging, live bands every night and wrestling as well.

The president of the fair talked about how the rides have all been inspected.

“Carnival’s got an excellent safety record, they’re actually, before they start their Tennessee route, are playing in Minnesota which has one, some of the stricter inspections across the country, so they’ve been inspected there, they also passed a state of Tennessee inspection”, said Andy Zarecor, president of the Gibson County Fair.

People that are helping out with the fair are all volunteers and organizers say more volunteers are needed for the fair.

